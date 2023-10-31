The woman, who police uniform and recited the national anthem wrongly during the Conference for Senior Police Officers has come out to speak

The singer, Mercy Isoyip, aka Descushiel, apologised to Nigerians and the police force for what she described as an inexcusable error.

Descushiel promised Nigerians that she would be more careful in the future to prevent such incidents from recurring

Owerri, Imo state - Mercy Isoyip, aka Descushiel, the singer, who wore a police uniform to recite the national anthem wrongly during the Conference for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, Imo State, has apologised to Nigerians and the police force.

The singer, who was mistaken for a policewoman missed the lyrics of the national anthem and the video went viral.

In a post on her Instagram handle,@descushiel, she wrote:

“I sincerely apologize for the error I made during the recital of the National Anthem, I know such errors are inexcusable.

“My good people of our country, please accept my apology, as well as my assurance that I will be more careful in the future to prevent such incidents from recurring. God bless the Nigerian police ♀️ force God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

