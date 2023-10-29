The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government condition for attending the meeting

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero said labour will shun the Monday meeting with the federal government if Simon Lalong will be part of it.

Ajaeri accused the Minister of Labour and Employment of violating the agreement between both parties

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to shun the meeting with the Federal government if the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong will be part of the meeting on Monday, October 30.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated this while addressing journalists on the plights of Imo workers on Sunday, October 28, Channels TV reported.

Ajaero based the NLC decision on the minister’s breach of agreement on the issue raging among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

As reported by Daily Trust, he accused Lalong of taking sides with a faction in the dispute against the agreement on the issue

“Hopefully, we may meet tomorrow (Monday) with the federal government to see whether the agreement with organised labour on the fuel subsidy removal palliatives were met or not.

“If that meeting is to hold, it will be without the Minister of Labour and Employment because we will not be part of any meeting with the federal government that the Minister of Labour and Employment will attend.

“You will recall that the decision we had on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was that all parties including the Police should the premises pending the resolution of the dispute but that did not happen.

“Therefore any meeting we will have with the Federal government, the Minister of Labour and Employment will not be part of it,”

NLC threatens Tinubu over Labour Minister Lalong's actions on NURTW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu-led government's agreement with organised labour on the measure to mitigate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal is currently under threat.

The NLC has accused Lalong of violating the agreement.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, the secretary general of the NLC, in a statement on Thursday, October 19, accused the minister of making moves to impose new leadership on the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW).

MC Oluomo to NLC: "Don’t blackmail govt with NURTW crisis"

The NURTW chairman in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo, warned the NLC against interfering in the road union's affairs.

Oluomo accused the NLC of using the crisis rocking the NURTW at the national level to negotiate with the federal government on the removal of the fuel subsidy.

NLC described the move by the NLC to raise the NURTW affairs during negotiation as blackmail against the federal government.

