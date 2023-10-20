The Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the organised labour union might soon be going into another battle over failure to honour their agreement

Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC secretary general, in a statement, accused the minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, of deviating from the agreement

Ugboaja alleged that the minister was interfering with the leadership crisis rocking the NURTW, which was against their agreement

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government's agreement with organised labour on the measure to mitigate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal is currently under threat and already posing the return of the suspended protest by the labour union.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the President's minister for labour and employment, Simon Lalong, of diverting from their agreement, Vanguard reported.

NLC threatens another strike over NURTW crisis Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

NLC tackles FG over alleged interference of NURTW leadership crisis

Emmanuel Ugboaja, the secretary general of the NLC, in a statement on Thursday, October 19, accused the minister of making moves to impose new leadership on the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW).

The NLC said the attempt by the minister was against the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98 as well as the agreement between the federal government and the union.

Ugboaja, in the statement, vowed that the NLC would continue to stand with the factional leader of the NURTW, whom it believed was democratically elected and that leadership would legitimately work with the transport sector's workers' representatives.

The agreement between FG and NLC

On October 2, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended their planned industrial action after reaching an agreement with the federal government, which included an N35,000 wage award to federal workers and non-interference with the NURTW activities.

In the next two weeks, the 30-day deadline issued by the labour union for the agreement to be implemented would expire.

MC Oluomo to NLC: "Don’t blackmail govt with NURTW crisis"

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NURTW chairman in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo, has warned the NLC against interfering in the road union affairs.

Oluomo accused the NLC of using the crisis rocking the NURTW at the national level to negotiate with the federal government on the removal of the fuel subsidy.

NLC described the move by the NLC to raise the NURTW affairs during negotiation as blackmail against the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng