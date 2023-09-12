No fewer than 30 passengers have been declared dead in the tragic boat accident in Mokwa local government area of Niger State

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the incident transpired on Sunday, September 10

It was gathered that 27 of the deceased passengers were women, and three others were children

Mokwa, Niger - The latest report on the tragic boat mishap in Niger State has confirmed that the death toll has risen from 26 to 30.

As reported by Punch, this development was confirmed on Monday, September 11, by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) spokesperson Hussain Ibrahim.

The tragic boat mishap transpired on Sunday, September 10 in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

Mr Ibrahim confirmed that most passengers who boarded the boat were women, and the deceased included three male children and 27 women.

He said these women were on their way to their farms.

5 communities affected by tragic boat accident, says NSEMA

According to Hussain, the communities affected include Biagi, Yankyade, Mokwa, Ekwa and Gbajibo local government areas.

He revealed that the rescued victims were still in shock from the tragic incident and had yet to speak comprehensively about it when they arrived on Monday.

It will be recalled that the incident transpired on Sunday, September 10, in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

At least 100 passengers were reported to have boarded the boat before it capsized and killed 30 passengers.

Hussain confirmed that 30 passengers were rescued but did not reveal their identity.

