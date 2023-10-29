Clement Jimbo, a member of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom state, has announced on his Facebook page that he is suspending giving money to his constituents for burial expenses

Jimbo explained that he didn't want to be distracted by the numerous financial solicitations for burial purposes and suggested that resources should be channelled into more meaningful projects

The lawmaker's decision has garnered mixed reactions from the public, with some supporting his stance and others expressing disappointment

FCT, Abuja - Inemesit Clement Jimbo, a member of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom state, says he has suspended giving out money to his constituents who seek financial help to organise burial ceremonies.

The lawmaker representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/ Ika Federal Constituency announced this in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, October 23.

He wrote:

“All financial solicitation for burial is hereby suspended till further notice. Please bear with me."

Why I decided to stop giving out money for burial - Jimbo

Explaining why he decided to stop giving out money to his constituents for burial, Jimbo said he did not want to be “distracted by the thousands of financial solicitations for burial purposes” from his constituents.

“It is unhealthy and it should be discouraged at every level,” he told Premium Times about the financial solicitations.

The lawmaker said people should not spend a lot of money to organise burial ceremonies for their loved ones, citing the case of Jesus Christ, whom he said died and was buried “without his disciples asking for financial support”.

He advised that resources, instead of being “wasted” on burials, should be channelled into developmental projects.

“If God has blessed you with the resources to do what you want, go ahead, but not when you do not have (the resources). We should learn to cut our cloth according to the piece of cloth we have.”

However, Jimbo said he could support events such as wedding and naming ceremonies, which are “joyful and add value” if the finances are available.

“But for burial, I don’t know about others, that is no longer a priority on my scale of preference,” he said.

Reactions trail Jimbo's Facebook post

Saviour Umana commented on Facebook:

"MP, for people to ask you for money in this present situation is not out of place. You should know what people go through to bury their loved ones in this part of the world. You can only give what you have and you can't give everyone who needs help from you.

"But if a big politician has a burial now you will even buy cow and drinks to support. Why is it hard for you to support people that voted for you?"

Mfreke Donald Ignatius said:

"With due respect my MP, this is very wrong . I understand the pressure you must be going through, the best thing is to press the ignore button and focus on things that are relevant and impactful.

"Begging will never stop as long as you are occupying a public office and not a private firm. The best thing is to remain silent and do the ones you can. Soon 4yrs go finish and you will be asked to give an account of your office from the people who voted you in, ignore some burials and birthday invitations and focus on capacity building."

Dan Ok said:

"This post is totally wrong and unnecessary for a public office holder. I had advised that you surround yourself with intelligent people, but you refused.

"You can't be thinking alone again at this time. You need intelligent people to also think for you before you act. Some of your actions so far in the leadership domain have made people regret deeply that they chanted the #Youthslot with you and stood by you.

"I am so disappointed to read this."

Michael Alfred said:

"Akak owo ayat... This is in order. Before you come out public like this, it means it has gotten to your neck. You are human. Our people can take someone's benevolence for granted.

"I support you intoto. Ride on the youth's slot."

Samuel Billy said:

"I'm with you on this, I like it as you bring it to the public so that people will know and are aware before they even think of coming to you. If someone comes for education purposes, business capital or support, medical bills or things that add value to life, give (them). If anyone wants to do a burial, (he/she) should do it within his or her budget."

Leo Leo Umana said:

"People may not understand the pressure, demands and the sense of entitlements. Helpers need help also.

"There’s nothing wrong in speaking out. I know what it is involved."

House of Reps to share cars with 360 members

Meanwhile, amid the pains that come with the removal of the fuel subsidy, the House of Representatives said it had concluded plans to share official vehicles for 360 members of the 10th National Assembly.

Akin Rotimi, the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the management was already working to procure and distribute the vehicles to members.

Rotimi stated that the Nigerian masses had been fed exaggerated stories from many online media, adding that the procurement of the operational vehicles was in line with existing protocols of the legislative arms.

