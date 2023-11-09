Nigerian comedian Bovi has kicked against the trend of children disciplining other students in the name of being seniors

In the video, Bovi said it was insane to empower students to discipline other students they are one or two classes above

The comedian added that the wrong placement of power is how bullies are empowered and thrown into society

Bovi Ugboma, a famous Nigerian comedian, has cancelled the trend of senior students in schools punishing their juniors.

Speaking at the Excellence in Leadership Conference, the dad of three said it was insane that such trends were allowed to thrive.

Bovi calls out schools over seniors disciplining juniors Photo credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

The comedian does not think children of about 16 should have the power to hurt other people's kids as opposed to providing guidance.

Bovi noted that it was from such institutions that abuse starts, and when such seniors get out of secondary school, they become bullies and join/create confraternities in the university.

As for the junior students who were punished, the comedian said they become helpless and look for ways to protect themselves and end up also seeking the protection of bad gangs.

Bovi, who went viral for mimicking colleague Sabinus in August, called for the abolishment of the trend.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bovi's video

The comedian's take on the issue sparked mixed reactions as some people refused to agree with him.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

comet.ome123:

"His not making sense, the school authorities chose who to give that post not just everyone, so close your mouth, and think of better things to say."

extremely_precious:

"This one nor too enter baba .. na discipline…"

victor_sax1:

"One of the few that delivers decent content."

kylian_efe_ademi:

"Leave this one make ee dey preach...den flog me for jss3 I flog my own back when I dey ss3."

realasiborgram:

"Bovi, you are wrong., in any society, there is a chain of command, to avoid chaos. Even for Confra., there is chain of command, even for work, for military. If there is no chain of command and no hierarchy, there won't be Order and Mutual respect."

olaoluwilliams:

"I agree ooooo!!!! Some people are completely scarred from their secondary school experiences in the hands of seniors…..Some seniors also exhibit their Bullying traits “Legally” because they just have the right to……Only Teachers should be allowed to punish students."

Source: Legit.ng