According to the latest official data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the population of Nigerian students studying in the UK has reached an all-time high of 44,195 for the academic year 2021/2022.

This represents a significant increase from the previous year's figure of 21,305 students.

Nigeria's student population compared to other countries

The top 10 international students listed according to HESA's statistics breakdown is as follows:

China - 151,690

India - 126,535

Nigeria - 44,195

United States - 22,990

Hong Kong - 17,630

Bangladesh - 12,700

Malaysia - 12,135

Saudi Arabia - 8,750

United Arab Emirates - 8,085

Canada - 7,485

UK economy benefits from Nigeria

A recent report by SBM Intelligence revealed that Nigerian students and their dependents contributed an estimated £1.93 billion to the UK economy in 2021.

The breakdown of the total sum shows that students spent £680.6 million on school fees, followed by £408.4 million for rent, £151.3 million for national insurance, £54.4 million for tax of working spouse, £41.8 million for National Health Service (NHS), and £41.7 million for visa fees.

Apart from school fees paid by Nigerian immigrants to British schools, the UK gains from visa fees, NHS payments, rent, economic productivity, income taxes (in the instances where the students work), etc.

In another report, Legit.ng disclosed that a Nigerian residing abroad published a comprehensive estimate of how much it may cost to migrate to the United Kingdom.

Although he clarified that it is only an estimate, his study is certain to give direction to Nigerians traveling as singles, married couples, and families

The number of Nigerians leaving for the UK is at an all-time high, particularly via studies.

