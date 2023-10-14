The IMF has predicted that brain drain in Nigeria will drive remittances and foreign investments

A director at IMF urged the Nigerian government to explore opportunities from the immigration of its people

He, however, emphasized the necessity for the government to create incentives for the youth to remain in the country

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to take advantage of the brain drain issue in the country.

Speaking on the subject, Abebe Selassie, the Director of the Africa Department of the IMF, said that the Nigerian government must begin to look at the positive side of the trend, which has sparked the widely popular "Japa syndrome".

The word "Japa" refers to the ongoing migration of middle-class and highly skilled Nigerians, a phenomenon that began in earnest during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Initially, this trend was predominantly observed in specific professions; however, it has since expanded to encompass a broader spectrum of individuals, primarily due to the introduction of visa programs designed to address labour shortages in developed countries.

IMF examines the positive impacts of brain drain

During a session at the ongoing IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, Selassie discussed the ramifications of brain drain on Nigeria, according to TheCable.

He pointed out that this phenomenon could offer advantages to the Nigerian government through increased investments and crucial remittances, which have become increasingly significant for various African nations.

Selassie said:

Yes, it is a drain, but I think we also need to see the ways in which we can have people outside the continent contributing back to the continent

The director of the IMF remarked that it's challenging to prevent individuals from relocating. Still, once they have moved abroad, governments can explore avenues to ensure their ongoing contributions, such as the significant role of remittances for numerous countries.

He added:

Also finding ways in which you can attract more investment perhaps is also another way that we can work on once people have left the continent.

According to Legit.ng report, a recent study by the World Bank revealed that in 2022, Nigerians living abroad sent a remarkable $20 billion back home, marking the highest remittance figure within the sub-Saharan African region.

Selassie emphasized the necessity for the government to create incentives for the youth to remain in the country, underscoring the importance of instituting economic reforms.

These reforms should not solely revolve around attracting foreign investments but should also aim to empower and enable the nation's citizens to prosper.

