Nnamdi Kanu has emerged victorious in the case involving the IPOB leader, the federal government and the southeast governors

The court in Enugu ordered FG and the southeast governors to tender an apology to Kanu over his rights violations and also pay him the sum of N8 billion

The court further held that the apology to Kanu should be published in three national dailies

Enugu state, Nigeria - A High Court sitting in Enugu state has delivered its judgment in the case involving Nnamdi Kanu and the federal government.

Nnamdi Kanu has secured a major win as court as FG, south-east governors to pay the embattled IPOB leader N8bn. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Facebook

Court awards N8b to Kanu, orders FG to tender apology

In a ruling on Thursday, October 26, the court ordered the Nigerian government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the South-East governors to pay the sum of N8,000,000,000.00 (eight billion naira: N8bn) to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Kanu.

Delivering its judgment on Thursday, Justice A. O Onovo also mandated the respondents to apologise to Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental rights, Vanguard reported.

“Ordered the Respondents, jointly or severally, to issue official Letter(s) of Apology to the Applicant (MAZI NNAMDI KANU) for the infringement of his said fundamental rights; and publication of said Letter(s) of Apology in three (3) national dailies.

“Ordered the Respondents to, jointly or severally, pay the sum of N8,000,000,000.00 (Eight Billion Naira) to the Applicant (MAZI NNAMDI KANU), being monetary damages claimed by the Applicant against the Respondents jointly and severally for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages suffered by the Applicant as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights by the Respondents," Justice Onovo, said.

Court releases 7 IPOB supporters, fines police N130m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IPOB secured the freedom of some of its members.

The leadership of IPOB emerged victorious at the court as seven supporters of Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, arrested and illegally held in various detention centres by security agencies, were set free.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the IPOB supporters were also awarded N130m in damages against security agencies.

When will the Supreme Court rule on FG's case against Nnamdi Kanu?

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Supreme Court set December 15 as the judgment day for the appeal filed by the federal government and Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed IPOB.

Following the final submission by the lawyer to the federal government, Tijani Gazali (SAN) and counsel to the embattled Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the court finally set the date.

The federal government is asking the court to set aside the ruling of the court of appeal, which dismissed the charges of treasonable felony it filed against Kanu and ordered for his release on the ground that he was unlawfully brought to Nigerian after he jumped bail.

Shehu Sani reveals how to end IPOB's sit-at-home

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, revealed how the Nigerian government can put an end to the IPOB's sit-at-home directive in the southeast.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, July 16, Sani, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), advised the government to share N50,000 palliative in the markets every Monday.

Source: Legit.ng