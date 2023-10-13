Seven supporters of the outlawed IPOB headed by Nnamdi Kanu, have regained their freedom following the judgement of the Federal High Court

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer representing Kanu, confirmed the development and noted that the IPOB supporters were also awarded N130m in damages

The court also fined security agencies for the illegal arrest and detention of Kanu's supporters

FCT, Abuja - The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has secured the freedom of some of its members.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The leadership of IPOB emerged victorious at the court as seven supporters of Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, arrested and illegally held in various detention centres by security agencies, were set free.

As reported by The Punch, Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the IPOB supporters were also awarded N130m in damages against security agencies.

Ejiofor explained further that Justice M.O. Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged Maria Ezediaro “of all frivolous criminal allegation/charge brought against her before the court.”

The legal luminary stated further that the court also granted them N100m compensatory damages against the police,” while “Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja also ordered the release of Ngozichukwu Ada-Dav and awarded N30m compensatory damages in her favour.”

Source: Legit.ng