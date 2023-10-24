The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has been urged to ban China from importing their products into Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made this appeal during a recent public event on textile production

Obasanjo said the dominance of Chinese products in the Nigerian market has killed the efficiency of local producers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the government to prohibit the import of Chinese Adire fabric and other products to safeguard the local market from potential degradation caused by Chinese products.

Obasanjo implored the government to take measures to protect domestic Adire production from competition with imported Chinese alternatives and other items that could be made locally.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo recently called for a transition from a mono-economy to a diversified election.

Source: Getty Images

During his opening address at the 'Canada Trade Mission,’24' conference in Abeokuta, the former statesman expressed his concern that the materials used in producing Adire, which were previously obtained from Kano, Kaduna, and Ado-Ekiti, have become scarce.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

"The government should ban the importation of Chinese Adire not only for Adire alone but all other things we produce in Nigeria.

“I want to urge you not to only rely on the Adire Sellers Association alone, let join hands with those who promote Adire and other stakeholders to have an Association that will be named ‘Adire Association’ with chapters where Abeokuta will be the Headquarters, and I’m ready to devote myself as the patron of the Association.”

Obasanjo tells Tinubu to revive textile industry

Obasanjo appealed to the federal government to revive the country's textile industry to ensure a local supply of materials for Adire production.

He also advocated establishing a formal training institution where individuals could learn how to produce Adire and receive certification upon completing their training.

He said:

The first thing the government needs to do for us is the revival of the Textile industry, let us beg them to do that for us.

“The second one is the formal training institution where people will be learning how to produce Adire and get certified at the end of the period of their learning."

The event was organized by Solteque Nigeria Ltd and featured guest speakers such as Realtor Babatunde Adeyemo of Pelican Valley and Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko, the Permanent Secretary of the Ogun State Ministry of Culture & Tourism.

