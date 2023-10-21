The federal government has cried out for help following the revenue deficit and high inflation rate in the country

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said there is no money anywhere as the growth rate is very slow

Bagudu lamented the challenges the FG is facing from the growing population and the surging rate of unemployment

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the federal government is struggling to pay salaries because “there is no money”.

Bagudu said the government is facing enormous challenges and revenue deficit amid a growing population, Daily Trust reported.

The minister stated this while speaking in Abuja, on Friday, October 20.

Bagudu, represented by the ministry’s Director of International Cooperation, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, said that unemployment is surging amid the high inflation rate in the country.

He called on non-governmental organisations to help the government to cover the spaces it could not.

“Government faces enormous challenges especially now; the government is facing a revenue deficit. There is no money anywhere in the country; the government is just managing to pay salaries.

“The growth rate is very slow and the population growth is fast pacing and increasing. Unemployment is surging in the midst of high inflation.”

Tinubu running an ‘animal farm’ economy, says Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's Special Assistant on Public Communication, has criticized the Bola Tinubu administration, citing the latest inflation figures of 26.72% and a food inflation rate of 30.6%.

Shaibu, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 17, attributes these high inflation rates to what he sees as incompetence and a lack of direction within the Tinubu government.

Shaibu points to several critical policy decisions contributing to rising inflation.

Naira loses more value as Inflation soars to 26.72%

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria's headline inflation rate, which measures the cost of goods and services over a period of time, rose to 26.72% in the month of September 2023.

This represents a 5.94% point higher than the inflation rate recorded in September 2022, which was 20.77%.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in September 2023 was 2.10%, which was 1.08% lower than the rate recorded in August 2023 (3.18%).

