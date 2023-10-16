Nigeria's inflation rate reached a new high in September, signifying more Nigerians are poorer and lost their purchasing power

Data from NBS showed that the 26.72% inflation rate in September is the highest level in 18 years

Residents in three states witnessed the highest inflation rates in the country

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria's headline inflation rate, which measures the cost of goods and services over a period of time, rose to 26.72% in the month of September 2023.

This represents a 5.94% point higher than the inflation rate recorded in September 2022, which was 20.77%.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in September 2023 was 2.10%, which was 1.08% lower than the rate recorded in August 2023 (3.18%).

NBS disclosed these figures on Monday, October 16, 2023, in its document titled: “CPI and Inflation Report September 2023."

Details of NBS inflation report

In the document, the bureau also stated that food inflation was 30.64% on a year-on-year basis, which was 7.30% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2022 (23.34%).

The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Oil and fat, Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Fish, Fruit, Meat, Vegetables and Milk, Cheese, and Eggs

NBS also revealed that on a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in September 2023 was 2.45%, this was 1.41% lower compared to the rate recorded in August 2023 (3.87%).

States with the highest, lowest inflation rate

Also, NBS revealed the states with the highest and lowest inflation rates and food inflation.

For all-item food inflation, the states with the highest rate are:

Kogi: 32.95%

Rivers: 30.63%

Lagos: 30.04%

The lowest for all items are:

Borno: 21.05%

Jigawa: 22.39%

Benue: 23.22%

For Food inflation here are the states worst hit

Kogi: 39.37%

Rivers: 35.95%

Lagos: 35.66%

The lowest for food are:

Jigawa: 23.41%

Borno: 25.29%

Sokoto: 25.38%

