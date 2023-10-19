All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a chieftain, Saleh Idris, over the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old household

Idris, who was the chairman of the ruling APC in Roni Local Government Area of Jigawa state was remanded by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Dutse.

He was alleged to have defiled and impregnated his 14-year-old housemaid, who is four months and two weeks pregnant

The APC state chairman, Aminu Sani Gumel, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, October, 18.

As reported by the Punch, APC also ordered Idris to hand over its affairs to his vice chairman.

Idris was arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on October 4 following a complaint by the victim’s brother and was later remanded by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Dutse.

The state NSCDC’s spokesperson, Adamu Shehu, said a laboratory test confirmed the minor was carrying “a healthy pregnancy of about four months and two weeks,” Premium Times reported.

The APC statement partially reads:

“Following the allegation of rap* and impregnation of minor and the outcome of preliminary investigation of the state chapter, the party has come up with the following resolutions:

“That your act contravened Section 21.2 (viii) and (x) of the APC 2022 Constitution as amended and that there is a need for further investigations.

“That (the party agreed) on the need for further investigation on the matter. Consequently, you are hereby suspended from the chairmanship of the party of Roni Local Government Area spending final report of investigation.”

