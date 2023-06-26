The men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended a fake senator, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe, over an alleged €5.7m internet fraud.

Makwe was reportedly arrested in the Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after credible intelligence revealed his internet-related fraud activities.

Makwe's arrest was disclosed in a tweet by the EFCC on Monday, June 26, adding that the suspect bears many aliases which included Senator Tompolo, Dr. Bran, Fahad Makwe, and Tom Makwe.

The fake senator was alleged to have defrauded a Spanish of Euros accumulated to €5.7m.

According to the statement, the fake senator had claimed to be an agent of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a diplomatic solicitor.

The Abuja suspected succeded in defrauding the victim with his fake identities.

The EFCC hinted that the suspected began to defraud the victim in 2013 when they first connected on social media.

Source: Legit.ng