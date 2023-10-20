The Federal Ministry of Health has been reshuffled with two fresh appointments approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The new appointment was for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

The appointees were urged to prioritise quality, fairness, and accountability in providing world-class health care to all segments of Nigerian society

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers to lead Parastatals and Agencies falling under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

This development, confirmed on Friday, October 20, was made known in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser on media and publicity to the President.

Bola Tinubu urged the new appointees to prioritize quality, fairness, and accountability in providing world-class health care. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The newly appointed CEOs are Dr Muyi Aina, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Dr Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General/CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Profile of new appointees

Dr. Muyi Aina, a highly esteemed figure in the field of public health, holds a Master's in Public Health from Harvard University and a Doctorate from Johns Hopkins University. He first obtained his medical certification at the University of Ilorin.

Dr Kelechi Ohiri, who previously served as the Managing Director for Strategy at the Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland, holds a Master's in Public Health from Harvard University and a second Master's degree in Public Policy from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

He started his medical career at the University of Lagos and has gained valuable experience working at the World Bank and McKinsey & Company, contributing to reforms in the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS).

President Bola Tinubu has called on the new leaders of these critical agencies to prioritize quality, fairness, and accountability in delivering high-quality healthcare services to all segments of Nigerian society.

Tinubu approves appointment of 8 new director generals

Again, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a crucial shake-up in some agencies and parastatals.

President Tinubu fired eight director generals/CEOs in some agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in his latest move.

Meanwhile, he has approved the appointment of replacements whose duties would immediately commence.

