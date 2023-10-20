FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has selected Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the new Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF).

This appointment was made following Mr. Chira's successful screening by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), designating him as the most suitable candidate.

President Tinubu urged the new appointee to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations of Nigerians.

Since the departure of the previous Auditor-General, Mr Aghughu Adolphus, over a year ago.

President Tinubu, through a statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed his confidence in Mr Chira, expecting him to uphold the high standards and fulfil the expectations of Nigerians as outlined in the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The statement read:

“By powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

“The president approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr. Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office."

