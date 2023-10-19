President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Pastor Olanipekun Olukoyede as the chairman of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC

Olukoyede's nomination was ratified by the national assembly on Wednesday, October 18, in Abuja, the nation's capital city

While being grilled by the federal lawmakers, Olukoyede complained about the corruption habit among some Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, has said Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion between 2018 and 2020 to contracts and procurement fraud alone.

Legit.ng reports that the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, was at the helm of affairs during this period.

Buhari, before assuming office in 2015, sold himself to Nigerians a leader who would bring down corruption to its lowest minimum.

EFCC boss bemoans financial misconducts

According to Vanguard newspaper, Olukoyede spoke about the contracts and procurement frauds during his screening at the national assembly on Wednesday, October 18.

The Senate confirmed the Olukoyede nomination by President Tinubu, as well as two others.

The new EFCC boss said:

“I did a survey between 2018 and 2020 on 50 entities in Nigeria, both human and corporate entities. I picked just one scheme, one specie of fraud, which is called contract and procurement fraud. I discovered that within the three years, Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion."

Premium Times reported that Olukoyede assured that his reign would be transparent and accountable.

Furthermore, Olukoyede said under his watch, the EFCC will not hesitate to prosecute any offender, irrespective of social or political status.

Tinubu appoints new EFCC chairman, secretary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the appointment of Olukoyede as new EFCC chairman.

Olukoyede's appointment follows the reported resignation of the suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Senate confirms Olukoyede

Legit.ng also reported that the Senate has officially approved the nominations of Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the chairman and secretary of the EFCC respectively.

At the plenary session on Wednesday, the Senate also gave its nod to the appointment of Mrs Halima Shehu as the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

