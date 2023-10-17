Malam Usman Hadi was the brain behind the invention of the water stove in Gombe state

In a recent video shared on X (formerly Twitter), he explained how he was able to come up with such an invention

In the video, he explained how he wanted to improve on the "no kerosene, no gas" style without continuous pumping

Gombe state - Malam Usman Hadi is a Nigerian man, an aged man to be precise, who invented the water stove "no kerosene, no gas" in Gombe state.

Malam Usman Hadi invented a stove that runs on water in Gombe state. Photo credit: Communicator

Source: Twitter

According to an X user identified simply as @__communicator_, Mallam Hadi explained in a video, how he made the water stove, using pipes, some portion of water inside a bottle, and a coming gas burner.

In his explanations, he added that the air pump is the same type that hawkers use.

Malam Usman concluded that he's willing to use another means that won't require continuous pumping if given needed support.

Brief details about 70-year-old Mallam Usman Hadi emerges

Hadi Usman was born in 1953 in Azare town of Bauchi State but grew up in Gombe, having relocated there in 1955 with his father, Alhaji Shehu Azare, a religious scholar who migrated with his family.

The self-taught ‘engineer’ has singlehandedly built helicopter, radio station, and water-powered stove, among several others in the past 47 years.

In an interview he granted to Daily Trust, published in February 2022, Malam Usman disclosed that he was his father relocated to Gombe in 1955 when he was barely two years old.

He said, "

"So I grew up in Gombe and have lived all my life here from our arrival when I was two years to date. I am about to clock 70 years."

When asked how he found himself as an inventor, Malam Usman said:

"My journey as an inventor started in 1971, when I started working as a technician for Vespa motorcycle here in Jekadafari and later relocated to Sabon Layi area of the metropolis.

"It was while I was working as Vespa technician that I created a mini two-seat helicopter. Unfortunately, it crashed during test running and my father discouraged me from continuing with the project."

Malam Usman's video surfaces online

Watch the video that has garnered over a million views on X, below, as Malam Usman explains the process behind the "no kerosene, no gas" in Hausa language:

