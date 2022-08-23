A Korean man has taken the internet by storm after inventing a toilet that turns poop into energy

The energy generated can power a full building, and people, especially students are now paid to use the toilet in a digital currency called Ggool

Although the projects has hit some challenges, with government removing its funding Cho Jae-weon is proud of the project

Cho Jae-weon a South Korean professor, is facing serious challenges with his government-backed project BeeVi toilet, which turns human waste into electricity, heat, and digital currency.

Users of the toilet especially students, are rewarded with a digital currency called Ggool which they can transact with.

According to Reuters, the project was revealed in July 2021 to the amusement of the crypto community and the wider public alike.

Prof. Jaeweon Cho (School of Urban and Environmental Engineering) is sitting at his office at UNIST. l Photo Credit: Seung-Joon Nam (Studio AZA)

Source: Facebook

The South Korean government has decided to stop funding the project, leaving professor Cho worried about the sustainability of the projects and his plans to make more.

Benefits of the toilet

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Cho, believes the project should be seen as a success despite the Japanese government's decision.

He said:

"Both his toilet and FSM system could've been a spark for significant positive change in society if given a chance.

Metropolitan cities could benefit from the technology by utilizing the waste to produce something useful rather than just clearing the pipes of a centralized water system or being released into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas."

Cho also revealed that his technology and the methane it produces can be burned for heat or used for cooking gas.

He added:

"All this can be possible with institutional support as hefty infrastructure investment."

