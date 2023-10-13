Nigerians have expressed great admiration for an Air Peace pilot, identified as Calistus, owing to his manner of speaking

As against English people expect, the Nigerian pilot spoke Pidgin in an entertaining manner, while also passing information to the passengers

Some Nigerians who had used a flight he was on shared how lovely it was, just as others urged pilots to take a cue from Calistus

A video of an Air Peace pilot, Calistus, dishing out information to passengers in entertaining Pidgin has stunned netizens.

Actress Ibeh Georgina Chinenye was aboard the Lagos-bound flight and shared a video of the pilot in his element.

Pilot Calistus entertained the passengers with his Pidgin. Photo Credit: Ibeh Georgina Chinenye

Calistus was a vibe

The clip captured by her colleague in the movie industry, Seun Akindele, showed how the jovial pilot introduced his flight colleagues and passed other information to passengers in Pidgin.

Chinenye hailed Calistus, describing him as a vibe. Sharing the clip, she wrote:

"This happened on my flight from Asaba - Lagos Airpeace and yes the voice you are listening to is the Pilot’s …. We were shocked and entertained as well @seunakindeleofficial had to capture the moment.

"Kudos to Pilot Calistus, he’s a vibe."

"Na plane I sabi fly, I no sabi blow grammar, Calistus hilariously informed the passengers before take off.

Pilot Calistus earned the admiration of Nigerians

A1 COOL said:

"Correct, no be all those ones wey go dey speak English wey dey make person feel like say plane won crash."

Charles Igboanugo said:

"This pilot funny die, I followed him from Abuja to Enugu. We laugh tire that day."

Onyi Immaculate said:

"Omo we need this kind talk for departure hall.

"My day on air was terrible,

"Even for departure hall I no hear anything,

"Once people line up, I go join them, till it gets my turn."

Grace Kwala said:

"This life is not too serious, little play makes life beautiful and easygoing, no one expects it, it's awesome. So many smile and laugh great one pilot."

Ritagold Williams said:

"This life is not dat hard and serious as most people make it seems, a little joke, play, touch body makes life beautiful and easygoing. Calistus mad vibes u got wow oh well done."

Ebigbeyi Victoria John said:

"Na so e suppose be no be those ones wey dey make person almost miss flight becos of borrowed phonetics."

Queen Regina Chima said:

"I thought I was the only one that has witnessed this pilot joke.

"Very funny young guy."

US flight attendant speaks Pidgin and Yoruba sweetly

