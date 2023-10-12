President Bola Tinubu has been criticised over the appointment of the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Two lawyers, Daniel Bwala and Festus Ogun, said the newly appointed EFCC boss does not qualify for the position

The lawyers said his appointment contravenes the statutory provision of Section 2 of the EFCC Act

FCT, Abuja - Legal practitioners have faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the new Chairman of the EFCC.

Daniel Bwala, a legal attorney and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the appointment as illegal and that it contravenes the statutory provision of Section 2 of the EFCC Act.

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC boss. Photo credits: @Imranmuhdz, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reacting via his X handle, Bwala stated that the newly appointed EFCC boss needed to meet the requirements for his appointment as stipulated in the EFCC Act.

Bwala said Olukoyede does not have at least 15 years experience in law enforcement, neither does he meet the requirement of not being below the rank of assistant commissioner of police as well as a “serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency.”

Lawyer threatens lawsuit against Tinubu over appointment of new EFCC boss

Meanwhile, a constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, also corroborated the details reeled out by his colleague Bwala.

He wrote via X:

“Tinubu’s appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is illegal and unconstitutional.

“Mr Olukoyede’s appointment clearly contravenes Section 2(1)(a) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004. He is not qualified.”

When contacted by Legit.ng about the legal implications of President Tinubu’s action, Barr. Ogun said a legal action would be initiated against him.

He said:

“We will challenge the illegal appointment if the appointment is not revoked or reversed. Impunity has no place in this country.”

Anxiety as EFCC reveals former Governors, ex-minister under investigation

In another development, the EFCC has said some former governors, former ministers and some ministry officials are under investigation.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, said the public would soon be fed with their involvement in different money laundering.

According to Oyewale, the commission uncovered the fraud of N27 billion and $19 million in three cases while the investigation was ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng