Shiite leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Iran.

The University of Tehran in Iran awarded El-Zakzaky with an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) in World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution.

The event took place at a colourful convocation ceremony on Saturday, October 14 to celebrate El-Zakzaky and others

The award ceremony took place at a convocation organised by the university on Saturday, October 14.

As reported by Daily Trust, a member of IMN, Dr Fatima Ismaeel Hassan, disclosed this in a statement.

“After thorough study of the life, education, and struggle of the Sheikh, the Senate of the University unanimously approved the award of an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) to Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) on World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution.”

Hassan added that the university called on “people to struggle for the emancipation of mankind from slavery, tyranny, and injustice.”

According to SaharaReporters, while speaking at the Juma'a Prayers at the university, El-Zakzaky thanked Iranians for the honour.

He reminded the audience that he was in Iran to seek medical attention following his health challenges.

