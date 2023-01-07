The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has debunked claims that he has endorsed Peter Obi

However, El-Zakzaky noted that some presidential candidates approached him so that he can endorse them

The well-known Muslim called on the public to ignore the viral reports and described them as falsehood

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has reacted to reports that he has endorsed the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recently, there were viral online reports that El-Zakzaky called his IMN members to get the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for Obi during the February 25 election.

The IMN leader said he has not endorsed Peter Obi (Photo: @SZakzakyOffice)

Source: Twitter

However, speaking through one of his lawyers, Marshall Abubakar, on Saturday, January 7, El-Zakzaky described the rumours as false and urged Nigerians to disregard them.

The devout Muslim noted that “some presidential candidates” met him for an endorsement but he refused.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Marshall said:

“That is fake news. I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such, though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning."

Peter Obi’s endorsement: Tinubu attacks Obasanjo, reveals top secrets

Following the endorsement of Peter Obi's presidential bid, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu had finally revealed his position on the development.

During his visit to Edo state on Thursday, January 5 at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Tinubu revealed that Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi does not hold water.

He stated that the ex-president does not have the moral justification to endorse a candidate due to his antecedent as a failure in the past.

Jagaban as he is fondly called reflected on the failure of Obasanjo's administration to deliver electricity to Nigerians despite investing $16 billion.

He accused Obasanjo of frustrating his attempt to help salvage the problem of electricity in the country when he invited Enron Power to help fix Nigeria's electricity crisis.

Source: Legit.ng