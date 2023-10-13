Senator Bello Maitama, the former minister of Internal Affairs and Commerce, has died.

The Jigawa-born politician and businessman was said to have died at the age of 78, TVC reported.

Maitama served as a minister of internal affairs in the Second Republic in 1979 and served as Minister of Commerce in 1982.

He had also received the national honour award as the Grand Commander of the Niger CON.

In his home state of Jigawa, he was bestowed with the honourary title of Sardaunan Dutse.

Source: Legit.ng