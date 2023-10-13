Condemnation has followed the video of two lawyers caught in a viral video throwing chairs at each other at a magistrate court in Enugu

In the video, one of the lawyers holding the chair referred to his colleague as a madman while the other also called him names

Some Nigerians took to the comment section of the video and condemned the action and lamented about the poor condition of the court

Nsukka, Enugu - Two lawyers were caught in a viral video engaging in a verbal fight, and the situation nearly became a scuffle.

In a tweet by The Punch, the altercation happened on Friday at a customary court in the Obukpa area of Nsukka in Enugu State.

Details of lawyers throwing chairs at a magistrate court in Enugu

According to the video, one lawyer was seen picking a chair during the heated argument and charging at the other, who, in turn, responded by doing the same.

One of the lawyers was heard saying, "Look at this madman", while the other responded, "Look at you. You have bleached yourself like a fool."

What Nigerians are saying about lawyers throwing chairs at Enugu Magistrate court

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express their reactions to the video.

Samie Jones extolled the funny moment. She said:

"Nothing to say, just laugh."

In his opinion, Dayo posited that the venue was not a courtroom but a place where Indian Hemp was being taken. He tweeted:

"Point of correction. This is not a courthouse, it's an uncompleted building where people go to smoke Indian hemp."

Owolabi Rokib Taiwo said the court room looks like a warehouse. His tweet reads:

"See court as he be like warehouse."

Ahmad Sufi posited that villa hall looks better than the court room. He said:

"Looking at that environment, one can't blame them too much."

Don Kupsy called on the police to arrest the legal practitioners. He tweeted:

"Wait...don't tell me they weren't both held on charges bothering on contempt and subsequently remanded by the magistrate."

See the video here:

