Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu for secretly returning fuel subsidies

Shaibu's reaction was triggered by the revelation made by PENGASSAN that the federal government had started paying for subsidies

This revelation further corroborates the earlier alarm raised by Shaibu that the federal government had been paying for subsidies without the knowledge of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of President Bola Tinubu for secretly returning fuel subsidies.

Shaibu's reaction was on the heels of the revelation made by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) that the fuel subsidy had returned.

President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, declared the removal of fuel subsidies and vowed to purge the petroleum sector. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It will be recalled that President Tinubu, at his inaugural speech in May, declared the removal of fuel subsidy, which led to the increase of petrol price from N197 to between N480 and N570 and subsequently reviewed to over N600 per litre.

As reported by Daily Trust, Festus Osifo, National President of PENGASSAN, confirmed that the federal government had resorted to the subsidy payment.

He said:

“They [government] are paying subsidy today. In reality today, there is subsidy because as of when the earlier price was determined, the price of crude in the international market was somewhere around $80 for a barrel.

"But today, it has moved to about $93/94 per barrel for Brent crude. So, because it has moved, then the price [of petroleum] also needed to move.”

Fuel subsidy removal: Shaibu tackles Tinubu, APC for misleading Nigerians

Meanwhile, Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu, had earlier sounded the alarm that the administration of Tinubu has been secretly paying subsidies without the knowledge of Nigerians.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Shaibu, the pragmatic communication expert dared the Tinubu administration to release the landing cost of petrol and the pricing template used by the government to keep the petrol price at less than N640 per litre.

On Monday, October 9, Shaibu, in a social media post on X, berated the spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, for misleading Nigerians and calling him a liar.

Shaibu wrote:

"Where is that @Morka2Felix who runs his mouth like someone possessed by retarded demons? He called me a liar when I exposed them on this subject...your children are so ashamed of you!"

