Two convicts, Kelvin Oniarah and Frank Azuekor, have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the kidnapping of Atiku Abubakar's lawyer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome

It was gathered that the convicts have been in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) since 2013

The judgment was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja ruled on Friday, October 6

FCT, Abuja - The kidnappers of Nigeria's renowned lawyer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Hope Eghagha, have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

As reported by Channels TV online, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja ruled on Friday, October 6, sentencing Kelvin Oniarah and Frank Azuekor after convicting them of kidnapping and terrorism.

The convicts were reported to have been in the custody of the DSS since 2013. Photo Credit: Mike Ozekhome San

Meanwhile, Micheal Omonigho (a shrine priest), who was arraigned alongside the convicts, was discharged and acquitted of the terrorism charges levelled against him.

According to the presiding judges, the 14-count charges against the convicts carried life imprisonment.

However, Justice Nyako used her discretion and handed them a 20-year sentence, which commences from the day they were apprehended.

Before the Judge handed down her sentence, she gave the defendants room to plead for leniency.

The defendants prayed the court to hand the minimum sentences to them.

Convicts in DSS custody since 2013

They pleaded that they have been in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody for ten years and have serious health issues.

The Trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, admonished the defendants that being disadvantaged is not a ticket to committing crimes, as no one has the right to vent their frustration on other citizens.

She adds that even though the nature of their offence demands sentencing to death or life imprisonment, she considered that they have been in the custody of the DSS since 2013.

