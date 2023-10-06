The Ogun State police have captured two suspected armed robbers with bullet wounds following a gun duel in Sagamu

It was gathered that the suspected robbers invaded a hotel, and the police foiled their operations in a heated shootout

A police inspector and two security guards of the hotel sustained fatal injuries due to the shootout

Abeokuta, Ogun - Emerging reports have confirmed police operatives in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State engaged in a shootout with suspected gunmen during a robbery operation in a hotel.

As reported by Daily Trust, a police inspector and two security guards at the hotel sustained injury from the brutal shootout.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ogun State police command in Abeokuta on Friday, October 6.

According to the statement signed by the Ogun police command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, the robbers invaded the hotel in Sagamu, where the shootout transpired.

SP Odutola revealed that some of the suspected robbers also sustained fatal injuries due to the heated gun duel.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the police spokesperson said:

“At about 1 a.m., a distress call was received by the Sagamu division that armed hoodlums were operating at the Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu.

“Based on the report, a combined team of policemen were mobilised to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened fire on them, while the policemen engaged the hoodlums.

”Two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, while others escaped into the nearby bush with bullet wounds.”

Police recover valuables from suspected robbers

It was further gathered that the police recovered barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors and 10 Android phones from the robbers.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson revealed that a preliminary investigation uncovered that the suspected robbers had lodged in the hotel before launching their robbery attack.

She stated that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered a manhunt on the robbers who escaped with bullet wounds.

