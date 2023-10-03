There is heavy unrest at the Ago Area Palace of Lagos following the death of a pregnant woman and her two children

An X user disclosed this on his page on Tuesday, explaining that the tragic incident occurred while a policeman and the driver of the car were dragging the steering wheel of the car while in motion

He hinted that the driver was arrested by the police officers and one of the policemen got into the car while others followed

Okota, Lagos state - A pregnant woman and three others have reportedly died after a car drove into a tricycle in the Ago Palace Way of Okota in Lagos state.

Four people died in Lagos state on Tuesday morning, October 3rd. Photo credit: Okechukwu Osinachi

Source: Facebook

This was made known by an X user, best known as (Twitter), #tobe_stevee, via his page on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The X user narrated that a policeman and driver were contesting for the steering wheel while in motion when they lost control and hit a tricycle with passengers in it, The Nation reported.

SaharaReporters confirmed that the sad incident happened in motion in the Ago Palace Way of Okota in Lagos State.

He explained below:

"Something happened at my area this morning. A driver was arrested by the police, one of them got into his car, while the others followed, on the way to the station, at the okota roundabout, the driver decided to play a fast one and diverted to ago palace way.

"While in motion, the police man and driver began to contest for the steering wheel. Eventually they both lost control and the car hit a tricycle (keke). In the tricycle, A woman with her two kids and the rider. All of them died. May their soul Rest In Peace."

The video of the incident surfaced online

The incident has led to unrest in the area.

Source: Legit.ng