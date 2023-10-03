Tragedy struck on Tuesday, October 3, in Ago, Okota area of Lagos state, after a vehicle which was allegedly chased by an official of LASTMA, rammed into a tricycle

The sad occurrence, which is currently trending online, was said to have affected a pregnant woman and her two children

Okota, Lagos state - Users of X (formerly Twitter) are calling for the scrapping of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

This is after a vehicle being chased allegedly by an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rammed into a tricycle, killing at least one person. The LASTMA official was reportedly aided by a police officer.

Some Nigerians want LASTMA scrapped

The accident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 3.

LASTMA was established in July 2000 during the administration of Bola Tinubu to transform the state transportation system to ensure the free flow of traffic in the state and also reduce road accidents.

Legit.ng captures some comments online related to the Ago Palace accident. See below:

Timilehin Daniel wrote:

“These guys and Police are siblings to the devil.”

@IziGab1 said:

“It's getting out of hand.”

@klordafrica commented:

“They need to be called to order.”

@Classic84073745 wrote:

“Ban them, even without arms motorists fear them more than police, I asked why? They say with less than 5k you can sort any offense with police but LASTMA tickets start from 50k above because they are on monthly target by their superior.”

@iamthejyde wrote:

“It's a matter of time. The people will end it when they are ready. One day, they won't be able to wear their uniforms again.”

@omojesu38 commented:

“LASTMA is a menace and Nuisance to the society at large pls help us shut them down, they have contracted nothing to the society.”

