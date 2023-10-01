Not fewer than 20 people have reportedly lost their lives following the explosion of a tanker along the Warri-Benin Highway in the Warri North local government area of Delta state on Sunday, October 1.

The incident was a result of a spark from a faulty vehicle while the persons were busy scooping fuel that spilt from the tanker, Vanguard reported.

Tanker accident in Delta: Eyewitness speaks

Legit.ng gathers that a pregnant woman, children, and some elderly persons were among the dead.

An eye witness named Yusuf was cited as saying that the tanker fell and spilt its contents on the road, and some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by drivers and security men who had stormed the scene after they learnt the tanker had fallen.

His words:

“We tried to prevent them but the youths threatened to beat us up telling us it’s their community. They came in their numbers carrying all sorts of containers and when the explosion happened around 12:15 am this morning we all fled.

“You can see dead bodies on the ground, some of them ran into the forest as I speak some dead bodies have been removed, I counted over 20 bodies."

