Kano Governor Abba Yusuf is not done yet with the demolition of structures he described as illegal in the state

The Kano state government task force has moved to demolish multi-million naira buildings including filling stations and shopping plazas around the popular BUK road

The structures are that of SALBAS Oil and Gas Ltd, Matrix Gas Station, Matrix Petrol Station, Amna Gas Station, Double Twins Event Centre, and others

Kano State government headed by Abba Yusuf, has again marked properties, including multimillion Naira plazas and filling stations located along popular BUK road, for demolition.

The property is those built around the ancient Kano city wall (Badala) which the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, accused his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of illegally allocating for development.

Abba Gida moves to demolish biggest structures in Kano state, gives reason

While a few of the structures marked for demolition the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) are under construction, majority of them have been completed.

Daily Trust gathered that one of the completed plazas belongs to the state government under Kano State Investment and Properties Limited (KISP) while others belong to individuals and business owners in the state.

Among the structures that exist on Badala are filling stations, car dealers spots and one of the biggest filling stations in the state (SALBAS OIL).

After marking the structures, owners and occupants started removing their belongings, including roofing sheets and doors.

