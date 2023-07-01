Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has made it clear that he has no regret whatsoever in demolishing illegal properties

He said this during the Sallah holidays while receiving the Emir of Kano and other traditional heads in the State House

Governor Yusuf said the demolition exercise was necessary to help recover public properties that were illegally sold

The governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has described the demolition exercise in the state as a means to recover public properties that were illegally sold out.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Yusuf made this known during the Sallah break while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and other district heads and members of the emirate council who came to visit at the State House.

The Kano State government in the space of one month has demolished properties worth billions. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Governor Yusuf said he does not have any ounce of regret over the ongoing demolition exercise, he said:

“Your Highness, it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to reclaim public properties that were illegally acquired, and we will ensure that all such properties are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano.”

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, the governor appreciated the traditional leaders' visit as he also outlined some of his achievements in his first month in office.

Gov Yusuf reels out achievements in one month

Governor Yusuf revealed that his administration has been able to pay the NECO fees for 55,000 secondary school students amounting to 1.5 billion nairas, restoring street lights in the Kano metropolis.

The governor also disclosed that the screening process for awarding foreign scholarships to Kano indigenes with first-class degrees has resumed and ordered the prompt payment of salaries and pensions and the evacuation of thousands of tons of refuse in the metropolis.

