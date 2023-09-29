An Italian man, Filippo Ferlazzo, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for beating a Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu, to death

The incident occurred in July 2022, in the Italian city of Civitanova Marche, and went viral at the time

Ferlazzo allegedly accused Ogorchukwu of harassing his girlfriend, prompting him to batter Ogorchukwu

FCT, Abuja - The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed satisfaction with the jail sentence of Filippo Ferlazzo.

Ferlazzo, an Italian man, was accused of killing Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian citizen, in Italy.

Late Alika Ogorchukwu gets justice. Photo credit: @OJU_EKO1

Source: Twitter

Alika Ogorchukwu: Dabiri-Erewa hails judgment

In a statement on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Dabiri-Erewa said she was glad that Ogorchukwu’s case finally got justice.

She said:

"I am glad that this case finally got justice. Like I always say, there has to be consequences for actions."

She commended the Nigerian mission in Rome, for following through with the case.

The convict bagged a 24-year jail term on Wednesday, September 27, for beating Ogorchukwu, 39, to death in broad daylight in 2022. The deceased was a physically challenged individual.

Alika Ogorchukwu: We held meetings, FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria, through Dabiri-Erewa, spoke about Ogorchukwu's death.

The fatal fight between Ferlazzo and Ogorchukwu was filmed on Friday, July 29, 2022, on a street in central Italy. Ogorchukwu died at the scene.

Subsequently, the Italian government promised to give Ogorchukwu's wife a job.

