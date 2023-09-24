There are indications that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will embark on another nationwide strike

This follows the expiration of NLC's ultimatum to the federal government to address the suffering and pains occasioned by the removal of subsidy

The NLC has reportedly started mobilising state chapters and has fixed a date for a virtual meeting to discuss the next line of action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is reportedly mobilizing its state chapters and affiliate unions for a nationwide strike over the recent fuel subsidy removal

As reported by the Punch, the development is due to the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to provide palliatives to cushion the effects.

Fuel Subsidy Removal:NLC mobilises for nationwide strike Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The NLC has scheduled an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council to discuss its next line of action on Tuesday, September 26 by noon.

Ready to mobilise for a strike

This was contained in a notice issued by the congress’ General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, to the Presidents, General Secretaries and Treasurers of its affiliates, stating that “Your attendance (at the meeting) will be of utmost importance.”

Punch reported that NLC state chapters revealed that they were ready to mobilise full participation if the NEC declared a strike after Tuesday’s meeting.

FG plans talks with Labour to prevent a strike

A government source disclosed that the Federal Government is planning on meeting with labour leaders on Monday, September 25, as part of its last-minute moves to prevent a strike.

“Yes, the government delegation will meet with them maybe on Monday. The idea is to ensure that we prevent the strike. The nation cannot afford a shutdown of its economy at this time,”

Another source said:

“The government has just increased the salaries of junior lecturers by 23.5 per cent. There is the need for an understanding,”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, when contacted said:

“I am not yet back, I am airborne now to London. No update yet.”

The Leadership reported that NLC spokesman, Benjamin Upah, in a telephone interview with TVC News, said the union has not declared an indefinite strike.

Upah added that NLC had yet to release any statement after the expiration of its timeline to the authorities.

Indefinite strike looms as NLC’s ultimatum expires

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that as the ultimatum by the NLC to the federal government to address the mass suffering and pains occasioned by the removal of subsidy on petrol expires on Friday, September 22, there is fear of a potential economic shutdown.

The leadership of the union will, however, meet next week to decide when to begin an indefinite nationwide strike.

FG, NLC meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the NLC, to avert an imminent strike action ended without a concrete resolution to the union’s demands.

The minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong; and minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, met with the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and other leaders in Abuja on Monday, September 18, in an effort to stop organised labour from embarking on another industrial action.

