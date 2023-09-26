The lead pastor of the Zion Ark of Covenant Int’l Bible Church Inc. in Delta State, Victor Great, has been unable to walk following his journey to a 21-day fasting and prayer

Asaba, Delta - Victor Great, the lead pastor of the Zion Ark of Covenant Int’l Bible Church Inc. in Delta State, could not walk after he had journeyed to a 21-day fasting and prayer.

The cleric was seen in a video posted on the church's Facebook page, dressed in a white outfit and carried from his car to the church's altar by the devoted protocol officers.

They then gently laid him on the ground while the congregation surrounded him. He was then seen delivering prophetic utterances while the followers paid rapt attention to the messages.

Why Delta Pastor Victor Great, collapses

On Wednesday, August 30, the pastor announced in a video posted on the church's Facebook page that he would be going on a 21-fasting and prayer to “shut the gates of death.”

He said:

“Where I am going, you will not see me anywhere. I will go to the hiding place and cry to God for my people. The gate is already open where I am going. Do you think it is my will? It is an assignment. I came here to defy the gate of death and declare that there are people you will not take under my watch.”

In the video, he was heard to have promised to stand as the representative of his congregation before the gate of death and prevent it from any member away.

Source: Legit.ng