The Ogun state government has declared that the celebration of the 2023 Independence Day anniversary will be devoid of funfair

The cancellation was announced in a statement released by the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi

The Dapo Abiodun administration expressed its belief that the supplications of the masses at this crucial time would be answered by God

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Dapo Abiodun administration has said that following the directive of the federal government that the 2023 Independence Day celebration should be low-key, it has cancelled all arrangements regarding October 1st.

Legit.ng reports that this is according to s statement signed by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the Ogun state government. Nigeria clocks 63 next Sunday.

Ogun state cancels independence anniversary

The Abiodun administration stated that the decision by the apex government is to reflect the mood of the nation.

The statement partly reads:

“The state government enjoins citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

“It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of all and sundry as we observe a low-key independence anniversary this year, believing that better times lie ahead of us as a people.”

