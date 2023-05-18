Wale Tinubu, the Chief Executive Officer of Oando, has said that the recently released electric buses can go as far as 280km on a full battery charge

In a statement on Twitter, the company stated that it has mapped out routes for the electric vehicles

The company said it has put into consideration the concerns about the feasibility of electric buses in Lagos

Oando Clean Energy Limited, an arm of Oando Plc owned by Wale Tinubu, said its newly acquired electric buses could run about 280km on full battery charge on Lagos roads.

In April this year, the company delivered an undisclosed number of electric vehicles from Yuntong Bus, a Chinese car manufacturing company.

Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu Credit: Oando

Oando reveals routes of electric vehicles in Lagos

The company signed an MoU with the Lagos State Government via the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on April 28, 2023.

Nigerians and residents of Lagos have been asking about the feasibility of electric buses in a state notorious for traffic congestion.

The company tweeted that it has mapped out routes for the EVs in Lagos to ensure full-service delivery and charging stations.

“We developed a robust route planning and management system along with charging stations along key routes, ensuring they run without any downtime,” the company said on Twitter.

“Following our recent announcement about introducing electric mass transit buses in Lagos State, we noticed many questions about the viability of electric vehicles in our terrain, battery lifespan, and more. But don’t worry; we have got you covered!

“So, let us challenge ourselves to reach new heights, to discover new horizons, and to achieve greatness.

“For it is through our willingness to dream big and take bold action that we can create a better tomorrow for ourselves and those around us.

Oando said its electric buses could travel a distance of up to 280km on a full battery charge, an equivalent trip from Lagos to Ibadan.

The company said:

“Additionally, the regenerative braking system helps the battery to last longer and reduces maintenance costs"

According to the company’s CEO, the arrival of electric buses is a reminder to break new ground and consistently look for opportunities to leapfrog into the future.

He said:

“Public-Private Partnerships have been critical to getting the project to this point and will continue to fuel our expansion across the country.

“The commencement of this project gives us a platform to showcase to other States what is possible and open the door for engagements on bespoke solutions to suit their local needs as well as act as a model to be adopted by other organizations looking to venture into sustainable transportation.”

