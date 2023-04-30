Lagos State Government has taken delivery of its first set of electric buses frfor public transportation in the city

The electric buses are part of the government's efforts to improve the state's public transportation system and air quality

The buses are equipped with modern features and will be deployed on major routes across the city

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed the first set of electric buses in the state's public transport system.

In a social media post on Sunday, April 30, 2023 Sanwo-Olu stated that the electric buses would reduce carbon emissions and increase efficiency. He also urged Lagosians to reject fuel scarcity.

The electric vehicles have state-of-the-art interiors Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

His post reads:

"I am excited to announce the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass transit master plan as part of our increased effort to modernise every sector of Lagos. Thanks to our partnership with @Oando_PLC, Lagosians can expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer.

“With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop on the road.

Punch reports t Sanwo-Olu also explained that the electric buses are part of the Lagos Mass Transit Master Plan through a partnership between the state government and @Oando_PLC.

He added:

“Our new electric buses not only reduce carbon emissions but also increase efficiency. This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation.

“We shall be running a pilot scheme over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current BRT buses to further improve our public transport service.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Lagos.

According to the governor, the partnership with Oando Clean Energy Limited will provide charging stations for the electric buses at public locations such as malls and gas stations.

Additionally, the government intends to establish an assembly plant for electric buses in the near future.

The governor's post also emphasized that the introduction of electric buses was the first phase of a larger effort to modernize and transform Lagos into an even smarter city, further enhancing the transportation system.

“We understand the need for charging stations to power our electric buses, which is why we are partnering with Oando Clean Energy Limited to strategically place Universal Chargers at public places like malls and gas stations. We also plan to establish an Assembly Plant for Electric Buses in the near future.

“This is just the beginning of our efforts to transform Lagos into an even smarter city as we continue to increase our fleet of electric vehicles, further modernizing the Lagos transportation system."

Nigerians reacts

A twitter user @tunedosho reacted

"This is beautiful, I look forward to taking my first ride"

@herculean_me also wrote:

"Good steps in the right direction but it's worth to consider Lagos traffic which will certainly reduce range."

Source: Legit.ng