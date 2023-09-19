Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has commiserated with the family and fans of the late singer, Promise Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad

The singer passed away on Tuesday, September 12, with several speculations alleging his death was not natural

Authorities have since swung into action to ensure a thorough inquiry into the actual cause of his (Mohbad's) death

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has condoled the mother and family of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died on Tuesday, September 12, aged 27.

Peter Obi mourns Mohbad. Photo credits: Mohbad, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Mohbad: “Leave no stone unturned”, Obi to investigators

In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 19, Obi described Mohbad’s death as “painful”.

His statement reads:

“I know how difficult it is for parents to lose a child, especially one with such a promising future as his.”

Furthermore, the presidential hopeful urged the government and security agencies to probe the circumstances that led to the young singer’s “untimely demise”. He also charged them not to leave any stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

Obi concluded:

“With his demise, the nation has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry.

“I pray God to grant him eternal rest, and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”

Sanwo-Olu invites DSS over Mohbad's death

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invited the Department of State Security (DSS) to join the investigative team working to unearth the mysterious demise of late Mohbad.

This development was confirmed via a statement released by the chief press secretary to the Lagos state governor, Gbenga Omotoso, on Tuesday, September 19.

"Mohbad was killed": Prophet Jeremiah

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Jeremiah Fufeyin, the head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Warri, Delta state, said Mohbad did not die a natural death.

According to Prophet Jeremiah, Mohbad was killed. The cleric predicted that the late singer’s spirit would haunt those who killed him.

