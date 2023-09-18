Operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested three suspect killers of Senator Solomon Adeola's aide, Adeniyi Sanni

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this to journalists on Monday, September 18

Owohunwas identified the suspects as Fred Azeez Okuno, Lucky Idudu Michael and Adedigba Segun

Ikeja, Lagos state - Three suspects have been arrested by the police over the robbery and murder of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola also known as Yayi.

As reported by The Nation, the police paraded the suspects - 43-year-old Fred Azeez Okuno from Lagos, 33-year-old Lucky Idudu Michael from Delta State, and, 26-year-old Adedigba Segun from Ibadan, Oyo state.

Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Senator Adeola's Aide

Sanni was killed by ‘fake security’ agents at a checkpoint in Ojodu Berger, on his way to his home in Isheri, Lagos. on August 5.

Police arrest suspected killers of Senator Adeola’s aide

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, confirmed the arrest while addressing newsmen at the command’s Headquarters in Ikeja, on Monday, September 18.

Owohunwa said the police recovered one brand new pistol with three live ammunition, one Beretta pistol with three live ammunition, and one locally made pistol with six live cartridges from the suspects.

He added that six expended cartridges, military gear comprising a military camouflage vest, jungle hat, pistol hose and a red Honda CRV were also recovered from the suspects.

“Through painstaking intelligence and investigative activities which brought out the best in the capacity of Lagos Police Command, we have succeeded in arresting the syndicate of the robbery and murder. The three suspects directly involved in the robbery and murder were arrested with three firearms including the killer’s weapon were recovered.”

