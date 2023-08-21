APC Senator Solomon Adeola has finally cleared the air regarding those behind the gruesome murder of his aide

The chairman of the Senate committee on appropriations, during the ministerial screening, urged the Nigerian Police to find out the killers of his dedicated aide

In a new development, Senator Adeola disclosed that soldiers are behind the brutal murder of his aide, noting they robbed him and then killed him

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Senate committee on appropriations, Solomon Adeola, on Monday, made a stunning revelation about the death of his loyal aide.

Senator Adeola says soldiers are behind the death of his aide

The popular senator representing the Ogun West senatorial district disclosed recently that soldiers operating checkpoints around the Ikeja axis of Lagos state, allegedly robbed and killed his most dedicated aide, Mr. Adeniyi Oluwatosin Sanni, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, The Nation reported.

Senator Adeola’s allegation was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, August 21, through his media aide, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Leadership report added.

Adeola, the lawmaker serving under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has therefore called on the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, to direct the fishing out of the killers of his senior aide for further investigation, prosecution, and justice for the deceased, PremiumTimes report added.

