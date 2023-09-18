The police in a joint operation busted the hideouts of the sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu state

Some IPOB men met their dead end as the police in the state stormed their hideouts and distorted their plans to enforce the illegal order in the State on Monday morning

The Enugu state police command spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development through a statement

Enugu state - Some members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) plotting to cripple the economic activities in Enugu State have been shot dead.

Police raid hideouts of IPOB militants in Enugu state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The police public relations officer in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement, said a combined team of security operatives invaded the hideout of the militants in the wee hours of Monday, September 18.

According to Ndukwe, the Force busted the hideouts of the gunmen who were planning to enforce the order today, Monday; while some were shot dead others escaped with severe injuries, Daily Trust reported.

The state's police commissioner therefore urged residents to report suspicious activities of anyone found in their neighborhood, especially those with degrees of injury to the nearest police station.

“At about 2.15 a.m on Monday, September 18, 2023, a joint security team, comprising Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, acting on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the State.

“Three (3) of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralized, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“Three (3) pump-action guns, ten (10) machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered; while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.

“CP Kanayo, therefore, enjoins all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continuing to provide the Police with actionable security information and intelligence,” the statement read.

Source: Legit.ng