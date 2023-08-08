Senator Solomon Adeola has spoken out concerning the death of his aide, Olaniyi Sanni

The lawmaker representing Ogun West senatorial district, who appreciated Nigerians for their messages and prayers, insisted that the murderers must be fished out

The senator attended the Monday plenary at the red chamber, where Senate President Godswill Akpabio concluded the screening and nomination of 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The lawmaker representing Ogun West senatorial district, Solomon Adeola, has issued a strong statement regarding the death of his dedicated aide.

Senator Adeola, who is mourning the death of his dedicated aide, was at the Senate plenary. Photo credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, FCA

Source: Facebook

After attending the Monday plenary, on August 7, where 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees were screened and confirmed, Adeola reacted to the death of Olaniyi Sanni, who was murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday, August 5.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Adeola mourned the deceased, who he described as a loyal aide.

Senator Adeola speaks tough

The lawmaker, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, also thanked Nigerians for condoling with him while he demanded that the killers of his top aide must be found.

He appreciated his colleagues who have continued to empathise with him over Sanni's demise.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 8, reads thus:

"Sad and grieving the death of a dedicated aide, I arrived the Senate for the national assignment of screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees.

"Receiving condolences from Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Senator Tony Nwoye and appreciation and condolence from Barr. Festus Keyami SAN a ministerial nominee.

"I appreciate the out pouring of condolences at this time from well meaning Nigerians from all walk of life. It is well with all of us but the killers of my aide must be found."

Ogun senator's aide found dead with bullet wounds

A report confirmed the murder of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Ogun state senator, Solomon Adeola.

It was gathered that Sanni was murdered in Lagos state, with his corpse found with bullet wounds.

This development was made known by Kayode Odunaro, the media advisor to Senator Adeola, via a statement released on Saturday, August 5.

Gunmen shoot PDP chieftain's aide in Lagos

In another development, Toyin Adeniji, an aide of a prominent PDP chieftain in Agege area of Lagos, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Adeniji, a 47-year-old APC loyalist, was reportedly shot by some suspected cultists in front of his house in the Oyewole area of Agege local government.

Though the police have commenced an investigation into the killing, the PDP loyalist was killed in Lagos, a state considered the stronghold of the APC state and ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng