Jimmy Odukoya, son of the late Pastors Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, has been named the senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The official announcement of his appointment took place during the Sunday church service.

In a poignant moment during the service, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise revealed that prior to his passing, the late Taiwo Odukoya had meticulously shared his succession plan with the board of trustees.

Okpaise conveyed that the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Jimmy to be the senior pastor and also appointed him as the chairperson of the board.

In his announcement, Okpaise disclosed that the board has designated Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date for Jimmy's installation as senior pastor.

The church's founder, Taiwo Odukoya, passed away on August 7 in the United States at the age of 67. His passing occurred less than two years after the loss of his wife, Nomthi, a South African, on November 9, 2021, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

