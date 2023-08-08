BREAKING: Tears, Lamentations of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya dies

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

His death was confirmed on the Facebook page of the church on Tuesday, August 8.

The cleric reportedly died on Monday, August 7, at the United States of America (USA).

The church said: “The fountain of Life Church Family, in tatal submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

Source: Legit.ng