The mysterious incidents surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death have become an eyeopener to many music lovers in the country

Legit.ng reported the alleged mistreatment the late singer received from his former music label, Marlian House

In that light, a curious fan called out Peruzzi to know why he and Mayorkun left Davido. His answer sends netizens in stitches

Following the sudden death of upcoming singer Mohbad, fans and music lovers took to social media to call out music executives and their former signees, who left them without proper clarity.

Legit.ng reported that the late singer had an alleged resolved issue with his Niars Marley’s Marlian House, where he was formerly signed, leading to the several assaults he received before his death.

Peruzzi sparks hilarious takes as he reveals why he left Davido Credit: @peruzzivibes, @davido

Source: Instagram

Music lovers beg Peruzzi to open up on why he left Davido Music Worldwide (DMW)

An inquisitive fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the young talents that were under Davido’s DMW, requesting to know why they left the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The user wrote:

"Only God know wetin make Mayorkun comot from Davido label… Peruzzi speak out now before it’s too late."

Responding to the tweet, the Majesty hitmaker siad:

"OBO dey always thief my original charger."

Davido, who happened to have come across the tweet, took to Peruzzi’s comment to emphasise on the matter, owning up that he also steals Peruzzi’s crusher, not just his original charger.

See their conversation below

Peruzzi and Davido’s response make fans laugh hard

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below:

poshest_hope:

"001 needs to be arrested!! This is bullying. Why will he steal people’s hard earned charger?"

xpensive_fatima:

"See cruise . People who don’t like Davido how do you guys sleep?"

sandypreneur:

"When it's not a marriage, people come and go abeg but there should be no bad blo.od between.."

king_odia:

"Twitter people and saying nonsense. Davido loved and still loves Mayorkun like a brother. They all ended DMW 1.0 to be on their own and start DMW 2.0. Don Jazzy did that with Mo-Hit and started MAVIN, now MAVIN is 2.0 with new members. I love the response from Peruzzi."

its_classicb:

"Take mic tell me why do you h@te Davido? How can you even h@te a guy as sweet Davido? I’m listening ."

iam_omaobi:

"Peruzzi must get justice. Why OBO go tiff him charger."

Mohbad’s Album blessed shoots to no 1 on Apple Music, beats Burna Boy and others

Late Nigerian artist Mohbad's latest album, Blessed, took the number one spot on Apple's Album chart.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, and this is his first chart-topping project since he joined the music industry. Sadly, the deceased did not attain such a feat while alive.

However, Mohbad's old single, released while under Naira Marley's Marlian House, is currently number one on the Apple Music Nigeria Top 10 songs.

Source: Legit.ng