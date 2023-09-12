Full List: Wike Flags-Off Rehabilitation, Resurfacing of 135 Roads in Abuja Metropolis
- At least 135 roads will be rehabilitated by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)
- This development was confirmed following the flag-off of Phase 1 of the project by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike
- It was gathered that the rehabilitation and resurfacing of the 135 roads will be conducted across Garki, Gwarimpa, Wuse and Maitama Districts
FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the metropolis of Abuja.
As reported by the Guardian, rehabilitation of roads will be conducted in Garki, Gwarimpa, Wuse and Maitama Districts.
The report confirmed that the project is Phase 1 of one of the many reforms that will be undertaken, and Wike has given contractors a six-month deadline to deliver the completion of the roads.
Below is the list of roads that would be rehabilitated under Garki, Gwarimpa, Wuse and Maitama Districts.
1. Wuse Zone 1 (Streets)
1. Daloa
2. Kayes
3. Umme.
4. Bumbuna
5. Masana
6. Badundu
7. Oran
8. Sawhaj
9. Arusha Crescent
10. Sunyani
11. Bamako
12. Takorade
13. Dakar, Bulawayo
14. Soka
15. Darioa
16. Kaolack
17. Kigali.
18. Gonder Street.
Wuse Zone II (Streets)
19. Kribi
20. Kumba
21. Touggourf
22. Kisumu
23. Gaborone
24. Faranah
25. Gabes
26. Lavumisa
27. Niami
28. Johannesburg
29. Angola
30. Korhogo
31. Bechar
32. Senanga
33. Hargeysa
34. 2, Khartoum
35. Damba Street
Zone III (Streets)
36. Idimba
37. Port Loko
38. Ndele
37. Yele
38. Al-Fayyun
39. Aswan
Zone 4 (Street)
40. Mandingou
41. Lubumbashi
42. Port Said
43. Mogadishu
44. Shinyanga
45. Sfax
46. Zinglunchor
47. Kitwe
48. Elminya Close
49. Sefadu
50. Meknes
51. Safi
52. Mbala
53. Gwelo
54. Melange
55. Savalou
56. Sheraton
57. Yar’adua Road.
Other areas where roads will be rehabilitated include Zone 5 (Doula Streets, Mombasa Street, Windhoek Street, Boffa Street and Jessaoua Close).
For Zone 6, rehabilitation of roads will commence in Cotonou, Yaounde, Makeni, Massenya, Annaba, Bukoma, Mobondo, Mbabani, Diovo, Berbera, Chiongola, Jima, Kinshahsha, Bouake, Rabat, Tanga, Timbuktu, Zinder, Rumbek, Zuwai, Beyia, and Tema Streets)
Others are Diredawa Street, Kalemie, Asmara, Mbandaka, Macenata/Welkom, Harare, Tripoli, Maseru, Iringa, and Dodoma Streets.
Zone 7’s streets include Lome, Harper, Huambo, Ndola, Sokode, Sirasso and Bambari Crescents, Masaka Close and Dalaba Street.
In Garki District, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II would be rehabilitated, while Strabag Road, Gwarimpa Life-Camp would be rehabilitated.
In Maitama, the roads are N16 Road, Maitama Roundabout and N11/B4 (Ahmadu Bello Way/This Day Dome Junction) Maitama, Junction between Ring Road 1/Tafawa Balewa Way Area 3-Garki.
Others are House 14, 1 and 2, off Jere Street, behind Rita Lori Hotel.
During the inauguration, Wike explained that the projects aligned with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
