FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the metropolis of Abuja.

As reported by the Guardian, rehabilitation of roads will be conducted in Garki, Gwarimpa, Wuse and Maitama Districts.

The rehabilitation and resurfacing of 135 Roads in Abuja Metropolis will be Phase 1 of the FCT minister's reformation agenda. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/FCTA

Source: Facebook

The report confirmed that the project is Phase 1 of one of the many reforms that will be undertaken, and Wike has given contractors a six-month deadline to deliver the completion of the roads.

Below is the list of roads that would be rehabilitated under Garki, Gwarimpa, Wuse and Maitama Districts.

1. Wuse Zone 1 (Streets)

1. Daloa

2. Kayes

3. Umme.

4. Bumbuna

5. Masana

6. Badundu

7. Oran

8. Sawhaj

9. Arusha Crescent

10. Sunyani

11. Bamako

12. Takorade

13. Dakar, Bulawayo

14. Soka

15. Darioa

16. Kaolack

17. Kigali.

18. Gonder Street.

Wuse Zone II (Streets)

19. Kribi

20. Kumba

21. Touggourf

22. Kisumu

23. Gaborone

24. Faranah

25. Gabes

26. Lavumisa

27. Niami

28. Johannesburg

29. Angola

30. Korhogo

31. Bechar

32. Senanga

33. Hargeysa

34. 2, Khartoum

35. Damba Street

Zone III (Streets)

36. Idimba

37. Port Loko

38. Ndele

37. Yele

38. Al-Fayyun

39. Aswan

Zone 4 (Street)

40. Mandingou

41. Lubumbashi

42. Port Said

43. Mogadishu

44. Shinyanga

45. Sfax

46. Zinglunchor

47. Kitwe

48. Elminya Close

49. Sefadu

50. Meknes

51. Safi

52. Mbala

53. Gwelo

54. Melange

55. Savalou

56. Sheraton

57. Yar’adua Road.

Other areas where roads will be rehabilitated include Zone 5 (Doula Streets, Mombasa Street, Windhoek Street, Boffa Street and Jessaoua Close).

For Zone 6, rehabilitation of roads will commence in Cotonou, Yaounde, Makeni, Massenya, Annaba, Bukoma, Mobondo, Mbabani, Diovo, Berbera, Chiongola, Jima, Kinshahsha, Bouake, Rabat, Tanga, Timbuktu, Zinder, Rumbek, Zuwai, Beyia, and Tema Streets)

Others are Diredawa Street, Kalemie, Asmara, Mbandaka, Macenata/Welkom, Harare, Tripoli, Maseru, Iringa, and Dodoma Streets.

Zone 7’s streets include Lome, Harper, Huambo, Ndola, Sokode, Sirasso and Bambari Crescents, Masaka Close and Dalaba Street.

In Garki District, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II would be rehabilitated, while Strabag Road, Gwarimpa Life-Camp would be rehabilitated.

In Maitama, the roads are N16 Road, Maitama Roundabout and N11/B4 (Ahmadu Bello Way/This Day Dome Junction) Maitama, Junction between Ring Road 1/Tafawa Balewa Way Area 3-Garki.

Others are House 14, 1 and 2, off Jere Street, behind Rita Lori Hotel.

During the inauguration, Wike explained that the projects aligned with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng