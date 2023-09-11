A tragic incident happened at the Mile 2 Bridge in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State

It was gathered that a yet-to-be-identified woman collapsed and died in the early hours of Monday, September 11

According to an Okada rider, the victim slumped and died while trying to get on a commercial motorcycle

Lagos state, Mile 2 - A yet-to-be-identified woman collapsed and died at the Mile 2 Bridge in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The sad incident happened in the early hours of Monday, September 11.

woman slumps, dies at Mile 2 bridge in Lagos Photo Credit: Jeremiah Adausu

Source: Facebook

How the woman collapsed and died

According to Vanguard, a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider, said the woman fell and collapsed when she was about to get on a bike.

“She was about to get on a motorcycle when she suddenly collapsed to the ground.

“Initially, I thought it was a simple fall, but it became evident that something was terribly wrong when she stopped breathing.”

It was gathered that authorities are working to identify the victim, reach her family and investigate the circumstances surrounding her demise.

